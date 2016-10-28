BRIEF-Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System FY revenue down at 32.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 32.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Beijing Unistrong Science and Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's stake in Beijing-based navigation technology unit to be lowered to 33 percent from 100 percent due to capital injection from outside
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/wWQV6B
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY REVENUE EUR 32.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.