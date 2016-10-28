BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 267 million yuan to 373.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 267 million yuan
* Comments that increased profit of refrigerator business, the acquisition of a company are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/OHeC26
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog