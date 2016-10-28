Oct 28 Guangdong Homa Appliances Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 40 percent, or to be 267 million yuan to 373.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 267 million yuan

* Comments that increased profit of refrigerator business, the acquisition of a company are the main reasons for the forecast

