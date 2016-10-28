Oct 28 Yuan Longping High-tech Agriculture Co Ltd :

* Says co enters into cooperation agreement with Anhui Jianghuai Horticulture Seeds Co Ltd

* Co will buy 51 percent stake in Anhui Jianghuai Horticulture Seeds Co Ltd from its shareholders with details remains to be determined

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/15f9H2

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)