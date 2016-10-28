BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: http://bit.ly/2pCC7EB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Yonghui Superstores :
* Says it will invest 660 million yuan to jointly set up a bank
* Says the total investment of the bank will be cut to 2.4 billion yuan from 3 billion yuan, therefore it will raise stake in the bank to 27.5 percent from 22 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/WjLwxM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog