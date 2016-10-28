Oct 28 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says Q3 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y, 9-month net profit up 69.4 percent y/y

* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($73.76 million) medium-term notes, 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper

* Says it plans to invest 281.6 million yuan in production project

