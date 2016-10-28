BRIEF-Ose Immunotherapeutics presents new data on Selective Anti-SIRPa OSE-172 (Effi-DEM)
* WHEN USED AS MONOTHERAPY OR COMBINED WITH ACTIVATORS OF T-CELL RESPONSE, ANTI-PD-L1 AND ANTI-41BB, OSE-172 WAS VERY EFFECTIVE
Oct 28 Hunan Er-kang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 38.0 percent y/y, 9-month net profit up 69.4 percent y/y
* Says it plans to issue up to 500 million yuan ($73.76 million) medium-term notes, 1.0 billion yuan commercial paper
* Says it plans to invest 281.6 million yuan in production project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eCmSV5; bit.ly/2eTKOSn; bit.ly/2ehRgkO
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7791 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.