BRIEF-Lexibook Linguistic Electronic System FY revenue down at 32.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 32.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Jiangsu Broadcasting Cable Information Network Corp Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 9.2 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ehRoRn
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY REVENUE EUR 32.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 47.8 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT/MOSCOW, May 15 Banks have tightened their security systems and increased their surveillance after the global cyber assault on individuals and organisations worldwide.