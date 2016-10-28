BRIEF-Musee Grevin H1 revenue up at 6.1 million euros
* H1 REVENUE EUR 6.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Ningbo Veken Elite Group :
* Says it will list 100 percent stake in its Huai'an-based home textiles subsidiary for sale at base price of 115.5 million yuan
* Says One World has informed co of their intention to take the step of filing a lawsuit against co - Blog