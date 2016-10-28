BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 China Construction Bank :
* Says it will pay overseas preference shares dividend of $157.6 million in total to shareholders of record on Dec. 15
* Says the initial dividend yield is 4.65 percent
* Says its shares will be traded ex-dividend on Dec. 16 and the dividend will be paid on Dec. 16
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.