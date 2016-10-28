BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 China Fortune Land Development :
* Says its subsidiary will buy 33.3 percent stake in a real estate company at 653.2 million yuan from a Shenzhen-based asset management company
* Says the subsidiary will hold 100 percent stake in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QHpcFr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.