UPDATE 4-Thermo Fisher to buy Patheon for $5.2 bln to expand biopharma services
* Thermo Fisher is world's biggest maker of scientific instruments
Oct 28 KPC Pharmaceuticals :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary will buy 60 percent stake in a Qujing-based medical company at 27 million yuan in total
* Says the subsidiary will invest 6 million yuan in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GMJ3op
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
ADEN/DUBAI, May 15 Cholera has killed at least 180 people in Yemen in recent weeks, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Monday, a day after authorities declared a state of emergency in the capital Sanaa and called for international help.