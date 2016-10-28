BRIEF-Capelli FY revenue up at 126.3 million euros
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
Oct 28 Ningbo Fuda Co Ltd
* Says it returns to net profit of 440.0 million yuan ($64.90 million) in Jan-Sept versus net loss of 866.7 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eOkjjy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7793 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY REVENUE EUR 126.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 91.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 15 Proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services Inc recommended on Monday that shareholders of specialty metals company Arconic Inc vote for two of activist investor Elliott's four board director nominees.