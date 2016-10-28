BRIEF-SIPH Q1 total revenue rises to 94.7 million euros
May 15 SOCIETE INTERNATIONALE DE PLANTATIONS D'HEVEAS SA:
Oct 28 Dongfeng Automobile Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit down 31.6 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dSZCyp
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
May 15 SOCIETE INTERNATIONALE DE PLANTATIONS D'HEVEAS SA:
* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE OF REACHING EUR 90 MILLION OF REVENUE IN 2019 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qoseHL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)