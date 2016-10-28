BANGALORE, Oct 28The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 27400 ICS-201(B22mm) 28400 ICS-102(B22mm) 25800 ICS-103(23mm) 31500 ICS-104(24mm) 35400 ICS-202(26mm) 36600 ICS-105(26mm) 35700 ICS-105CS(26mm) 36500 ICS-105(27mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36100 ICS-105MMA(27) 36900 ICS-105PHR(28) 37600 ICS-105(28mm) 37300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 37300 ICS-105(29mm) 37800 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 37800 ICS-105(30mm) 38300 ICS-105(31mm) 38900 ICS-106(32mm) 39700 ICS-107(34mm) 52500