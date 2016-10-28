French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on May 16
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
Oct 28 Lotus Health Group Co
* Says 9-month net loss narrows to 44.9 million yuan ($6.63 million) from 484.3 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fmSi3f
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
PARIS, May 15 Below are company-related news and stories from French and Benelux media which could have an impact on the region's markets or individual stocks.
* Q1 NET PROFIT 3.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO