WRAPUP 6-Cyber attack's spread slows; security stocks gain
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
Oct 28 Chongqing Taiji Industry Group Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 358.8 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fe4LXF
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants
LONDON, May 15 The South Korean company behind the first cut-price copy of Roche's blockbuster biotech cancer drug Rituxan anticipates rapid sales growth in Europe as healthcare providers embrace the cheaper medicine.