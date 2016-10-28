BRIEF-Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
Oct 28 Shanghai DZH Ltd
* Says 9-month net loss widens to 747.3 million yuan ($110.29 million) from 134.0 million yuan year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dTwgzR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Philadelphia sues Wells Fargo for alleged discriminatory lending practices- CNBC
ABIDJAN, May 15 Mutinous soldiers in Ivory Coast on Monday blocked the main border crossing with neighbouring Burkina Faso, residents and the head of a national transportation association said, as a four-day army mutiny worsened.