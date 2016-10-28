BRIEF-Adform Group Q1 net loss shrinks to 77,126 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
(Refiles with correct link)
Oct 28 China Film Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 3.3 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dTDDah
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 NET LOSS 77,126 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 2.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
* British opposition hits out at vulnerability of health service Spread slowing but authorities worry about new variants