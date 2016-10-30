UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
(Adds link)
Oct 30 Tongwei Co Ltd
* Says 9-month net profit up 56.7 percent y/y
* Says unit plans to sell 98 percent stake in industrial firm for at least 1.08 billion yuan ($159.39 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eIP60s; bit.ly/2eaT01F
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.