UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 30 Dohia Home Textile Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to decreased by 15 percent to 45 percent, or to be 20.5 million yuan to 31.7 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 37.2 million yuan
* The reason is no contribution of internet ecommerce
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Ihk7GM
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.