UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 30 Baiyang Investment Group Inc :
* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 48.5 million yuan to 65.6 million yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 57.1 million yuan
* The reasons are intensifying competition in feed business and slowing demand in food processing and export business, as well as high price of raw material
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o2l8mF
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.