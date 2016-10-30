Oct 30 Baiyang Investment Group Inc :

* Sees full year net profit to decrease by 15 percent to increase by 15 percent, or to be 48.5 million yuan to 65.6 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 57.1 million yuan

* The reasons are intensifying competition in feed business and slowing demand in food processing and export business, as well as high price of raw material

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/o2l8mF

