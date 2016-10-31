BRIEF-Jay Debertin succeeds Carl Casale as president, CEO of CHS Inc
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd :
* sees 2016 net profit to fall, due to administrative penalty received in unit
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/IeOM06
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.