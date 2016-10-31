BRIEF-Jay Debertin succeeds Carl Casale as president, CEO of CHS Inc
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Better Life Commercial Chain Share Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 20 percent to increase by 10 percent, or to be 171.1 million yuan to 235.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 213.8 million yuan
* Comments that increased market competition and low market share in Sichuang and Chongqing, as well as costs of platform construction are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/RNBXrr
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.