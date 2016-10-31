BRIEF-Jay Debertin succeeds Carl Casale as president, CEO of CHS Inc
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 264.9 million yuan to 337.1 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 240.8 million yuan
* Comments that the stable performance of sales order is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6meSe
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.