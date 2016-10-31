Oct 31 Jiangsu Asia-pacific Light Alloy Technology Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 10 percent to 40 percent, or to be 264.9 million yuan to 337.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 240.8 million yuan

* Comments that the stable performance of sales order is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/u6meSe

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)