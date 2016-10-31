BRIEF-Jay Debertin succeeds Carl Casale as president, CEO of CHS Inc
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical and Electronic Company Limited :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 141.9 million yuan to 184.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 141.9 million yuan
* Comments that development of new business and improvement of internal management are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KZd3T4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Debertin succeeds Carl Casale Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 22 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday tightened rules for where patent lawsuits can be filed in a decision that may make it harder for so-called patent "trolls" to launch sometimes dodgy patent cases in friendly courts, a major irritant for high-tech giants like Apple and Alphabet Inc's Google.