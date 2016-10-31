Oct 31 Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical and Electronic Company Limited :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 141.9 million yuan to 184.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 141.9 million yuan

* Comments that development of new business and improvement of internal management are the main reasons for the forecast

