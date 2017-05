Oct 31 China Union Holdings Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 1,631.5 percent, or to be 1.2 billion yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 69.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased sales of real estate business, as well as increased investment gain on sales of other company's shares are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/x6CgtA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)