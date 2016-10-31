Oct 31 Shirohato Co Ltd :
* Says co forms a business and capital alliance with Odakyu
Electric Railway Co Ltd on Oct. 31
* Co will issue 19.99 percent stake of shares via private
placement to Odakyu Electric Railway and raise 501.0 million yen
in total on Nov. 18
* Odakyu Electric Railway will raise stake in co to 19.99
percent from 0 percent after private placement, and will be the
top shareholder of co
* Says Odakyu Electric Railway actually aims to acquire
totaling 20.20 percent stake of shares in co (973,600 shares)
via private placement and market trading
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/DBUjvV
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)