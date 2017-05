Oct 31 Renhe Pharmacy Co., Ltd. :

* Says its wholly owned units to set up 75-pct-owned technology JV, 70-pct-owned pharmaceutical JV and 70-pct-owned biotechnology JV in Jiangxi respectively

* Says the three JVs to be capitalized at 5 million yuan, 5 million yuan and 2 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6Imhvl

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)