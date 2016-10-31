BRIEF-Restamax Jarno Suominen named as temporary CEO
* REG-RESTAMAX PLC: JARNO SUOMINEN NAMED AS TEMPORARY CEO OF RESTAMAX PLC
Oct 31 Xi'an Minsheng Group Co Ltd :
* Says two of its units plan to inject capital of 180 million yuan respectively in a Haikou-based petty loan firm
* Says two units will hold 32.14 percent stake in the Haikou-based petty loan firm respectively after the transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wCr4By
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.7 billion yuan ($246.77 million) bonds