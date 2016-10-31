Oct 31 Xi'an Minsheng Group Co Ltd :

* Says two of its units plan to inject capital of 180 million yuan respectively in a Haikou-based petty loan firm

* Says two units will hold 32.14 percent stake in the Haikou-based petty loan firm respectively after the transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wCr4By

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)