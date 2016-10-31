BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Telling Telecommunication Holding Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 148.4 percent to 170.3 percent, or to be 110 million yuan to 160 million yuan
* Says the net loss of 2015 was 227.5 million yuan
* Comments that optimized and revitalized asset structure, strengthened operational efficiency, reduced operating cost, as well as the achievement of expected new product sales in distribution business are the main reasons for the forecast
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.