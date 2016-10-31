BRIEF-Humax lowers conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of 2nd series convertible bonds to 11,450 won/share from 11,950 won/share, effective May 20
Oct 31 Honggao Creative Construction Design Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 25.9 percent to 55.6 percent, or to be 340 million yuan to 420 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 270 million yuan
* Comments that increased income from the main business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZBmQ8T
* COMAC and UAC hold equal shares in the joint venture (Adds exec comments, context)