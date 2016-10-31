BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
Oct 31 Sou Yu Te Group Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 60 percent to 110 percent, or to be 310.4 million yuan to 407.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 194.0 million yuan
* Comments that the development of supply chain management business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/S8yDPt
(Beijing Headline News)
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.