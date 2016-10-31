Oct 31 Guanfu Holdings Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 to increase by 19.0 percent to 29.3 percent, or to be 230 million yuan to 250 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 193.3 million yuan

* Comments that the performance recording of the subsidiary and the completion of divestiture of non-performing assets, as well as the transfer of equity in subsidiaries are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/HPCf6B

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)