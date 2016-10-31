Oct 31 China CYTS Tours Holding :

* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 300 million yuan from Beijing Branch of Industrial Bank with a term of one year

* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 160 million yuan from Beijing Branch of China Minsheng Bank with a term of one year

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Kg75Kt

