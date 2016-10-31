Oct 31 Chiyoda Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 176,800 shares for 426.3 million yen in total in October

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on July 8

* Says it accumulatively repurchased 817,300 shares for 1.91 billion yen in total as of Oct. 31

