BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Cheil Worldwide Inc :
* Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd has acquired 12.6 percent stake(14.5 million shares) in the company, from Samsung C&T Corp
* Says Samsung Electronics Co Ltd becomes the top shareholder of the company, replacing Samsung C&T Corporation
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/XHc4sP
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.