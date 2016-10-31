Oct 31 Sharp Corp :

* Says its France-based unit Sharp Electronics France S.A. reached settlement with Alias Corp

* Says Alias Corp filed lawsuit against Sharp Electronics France S.A. on July 7, 2015, claiming it suffered damages from the cancellation of the agency contract by Sharp Electronics France S.A.

* Says Sharp Electronics France S.A. agreed to pay 140,000 euros to Alias Corp as settlement

