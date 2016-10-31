HONG KONG, Oct 31 (IFR) - Asian markets began the week in defensive mode ahead of US Federal Reserve meetings tomorrow and Wednesday.

Although an interest-rate hike is not expected to be announced, traders said they would be looking for signs that rates would go up in December, though for many an increase in December is a foregone conclusion.

The central banks of both Australia and Japan are also holding policy meetings this week, ahead of the release on Friday of data on October US non-farm payrolls.

The iTraxx Asia ex-Japan investment-grade index was spotted just under 1bp wider in the early afternoon. Constituents like Bank of China were 2bp wider, while State Bank of India was 2bp tighter.

Equity markets were similarly mixed with the Hang Seng up 0.1%, but Shanghai down a similar amount.

Benchmark names had a somewhat mixed session. Spreads on Sinopec's 2026 bonds began the day 2bp wider, but were mostly unchanged in the late afternoon, according to Tradeweb. Petronas 2025s had a volatile start to the week, but ended 3bp tighter.

Recent issuers had a more positive start to the week overall. MTR's new 10-year US dollar Green bonds were about 2bp tighter after widening almost the same amount on Friday. China Development Bank's 2021 US dollar bonds saw spreads come in 3bp.

Primary markets

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, better known as Chalco, has already drawn orders of over US$3bn for an offering of US dollar perpetual non-call 5 notes being marketed in the 4.75% area.

Central China Real Estate, rated Ba3/B+ (Moody's/S&P), has released price talk in the 6.0% area for today's sale of US dollar benchmark five-year non-call three senior Reg S bonds.

United Photovoltaics, an owner and operator of solar power plants in China, has hired banks for a proposed offering of US dollar senior unsecured bonds.

Bohai Capital Holding Co has mandated DBS Bank, Bank of China, CCB International Capital, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan as joint bookrunners for an offering of unrated US dollar bonds.

Australian industrial conglomerate Wesfarmers, rated A3/A- (Moody's/S&P) has established a 3bn Euro medium-term-note programme, under which it may sell notes in any currency agreed with the relevant dealer.

Hanwha Chemical Corporation has announced final price guidance on an offering of 3-year Samurai bonds at 69-70bp over yen offer-side swaps.

Postal Savings Bank of China has raised Rmb30bn(US$4.4bn) from an offering Tier 2 notes in China's interbank bond market. The offering of 10-year non-call five notes was 2.34 times subscribed at a price of 3.30%.

ANZ has mandated its own syndication team to arrange meetings with domestic and offshore fixed-income investors for a potential Australian dollar offering via the bank's Kingfisher RMBS programme.

Frasers Logistics & Industrial Trust has established a S$1bn (US$718.6m) multicurrency debt-issuance programme.

Thailand's CP All will launch to the retail market a Bt10bn (US$285.6m) offering of subordinated perpetual bonds in late November.

(Reporting by Spencer Anderson; editing by Dharsan Singh)