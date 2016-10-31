BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees
Oct 31 Kanemi Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to acquire food manufacturing business from two factories of NAGAI Co Ltd which is the wholly owned subsidiary of FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd
* Says transaction effective date on Dec. 15, with amount remains undisclosed


HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.