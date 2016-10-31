Oct 31 FamilyMart UNY Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says its unit, FamilyMart Co.,Ltd, plans to split its CVS business and subleasing real estate to transfer to Mitsuuroko Group Holdings unit, which is engaged in support of convenient store development business

* Transaction amount is 1 yen

* Says effective on Dec. 10

