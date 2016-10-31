BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 Jinxi Axle :
* Says it will apply for a comprehensive credit line of 200 million yuan from Shanxi Branch of Bank of China
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/PyUZNv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.