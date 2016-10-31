BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings "urges" shareholders to vote "for" each of its director nominees
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 31 SAIC Motor :
* Says Gu Feng resigned from financial director
* Says appoints Wei Yong as new financial director
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ADtE6l
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Urges shareholders to vote "for" each of Buffalo Wild Wings' director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 22 Chinese instant noodle maker Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp reported its best quarterly performance in nearly three years on Monday helped by healthy sales of its mainstay products.