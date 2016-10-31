Oct 31 SRA Holdings Inc :
* Says the co's unit, Software Research Associates Inc,
received judgments of two lawsuits from the Tokyo District Court
on Oct. 31
* Case one is the lawsuit filed by the unit against Happinet
Corp, on commission payment, and the court ordered
Happinet to pay the unit about 22.3 million yen and related
interests
* Case two is the lawsuit filed by Happinet against the unit
on commission repayment and damages compensation, and the court
ordered the unit to pay about 790.3 million yen and related
interests to Happinet
* Says three quarters of lawsuit fees will be paid by the
unit and the other quarter will be paid by Happinet
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/XqbkOv
