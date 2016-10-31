Oct 31 Guotai Junan Securities :

* Says it issued the 8th tranche of short-term financing notes for 2016 worth 2 billion yuan on Oct. 28

* Says the notes are each with par value of 100 yuan, a term of 90 days and an interest rate of 2.9 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3zsJtC

