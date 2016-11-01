Nov 1 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :

* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 45 million yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31

* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26

* Says it repurchased 108,500 shares for 47.9 million yen in total as of Oct. 31

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VhwmRz

