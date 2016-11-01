BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Chuou International Group Co Ltd :
* Says it repurchased 100,000 shares for 45 million yen in total from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31
* Says this was part of the share repurchase plan announced on Feb. 26
* Says it repurchased 108,500 shares for 47.9 million yen in total as of Oct. 31
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/VhwmRz
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.