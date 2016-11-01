Nov 1 Taiwan's government said on Tuesday:

* It has appointed Cheng Cheng-Mount as vice chairperson of the Financial Supervisory Commission.

* The appointment comes as his predecessor stepped down amid a government probe into Mega Financial Holding after U.S. authorities fined state-run Mega $180 million for money laundering rules breaches at its New York branch.

* Cheng was previously president of Agricultural Bank of Taiwan and an economist with Citibank in Taipei, among others. (Reporting by Faith Hung)