BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Founder Securities :
* Says it completed issuing the 2016 2nd tranche subordinated bonds of 3 billion yuan with a term of three years
* Says the coupon rate is 3.8 percent
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.