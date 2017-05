** Shares of Bharti Infratel Ltd rise as much as 3.7 pct to 358.40 rupees

** Private equity investor KKR & Co and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) are in talks to acquire stake in Bharti Infratel for $4 bln (266.86 bln rupees), according to an Economic Times report on Monday bit.ly/2dXl4XJ

** The company has not yet repsonded to Reuters email query

** As of Friday's close, stock down 19.3 pct this year, underperforming the broader NSE index's 8.7 pct gain (1 Indian rupee = $0.0150) (arnab.paul@thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)