BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Sekisui House SI Residential Investment Corp :
* Says it has purchased two properties from Sekisui House Ltd for 8,500 million yen in all, on Nov.1
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.