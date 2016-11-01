(Adds company forecast)
Nov 1 (Reuters)-
Gree Inc
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
3 months ended 3 months ended 6 months to
Sep 30, 2016 Sep 30, 2015 Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST
Sales 14.91 19.31 30.00
(-22.8 pct) (-24.0 pct) (-19.9 pct)
Operating 2.54 4.39 4.00
(-42.0 pct) (-31.2 pct) (-52.3 pct)
Recurring 2.57 4.00 4.00
(-35.6 pct) (-50.5 pct) (-53.0 pct)
Net 10.82 2.39 11.50
(+352.0 pct) (-31.1 pct) (+132.9 pct)
EPS 46.16 yen 10.25 yen 49.05 yen
EPS Diluted 46.00 yen 10.19 yen
Ann Div 8.00 yen
-Q2 div NIL
-Q4 div 8.00 yen
NOTE - Gree Inc.
To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3632.T