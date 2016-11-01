BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
* Slate Retail REIT announces the purchase of Mooresville Consumer Square in North Carolina
Nov 1 Kenedix Office Investment Corp :
* Says it plans to acquire trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo, at 8.4 billion yen, on Feb. 1, 2017
* Says it plans to sell trust beneficial rights of a property located in Tokyo at 12.4 billion yen, on Feb. 1, 2017
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6DuvLc
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's reinsurer IRB Brasil Resseguros SA has received approval from its shareholders to file with securities industry watchdog CVM for an initial public offering of shares, its leading shareholders said on Friday.